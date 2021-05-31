Steel industry sealed in Khyber over pollution

PESHAWAR: A steel industry in Shakas area of Khyber District has been sealed over polluting environment by emitting thick black smoke billowing over a vast area of Phase-7 of Hayatabad Township.

The steel industry, Meezan production, has been sealed by Deputy Commissioner Khyber in pursuance of directives of Chief Secretary KP, Dr Kazim Niaz, says a press statement issued by Sarhad Conservation Nature (SCN). The residents of Hayatabad Phase-7 shared a video of thick smoke being emitted by the steel industry.

The Chief Secretary while taking notice of the situation, directed DC Khyber to take action and ensure public safety, adds the statement. In the video thick black smoke being emitted from the industry located in very close vicinity of residential area is clearly visible hovering over homes at Phase 7 of Hayatabad Township.