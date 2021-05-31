291 criminals held

Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that Islamabad police accelerated its efforts against criminals and arrested 291 outlaws during last week with huge recovery of looted items worth 22.9 million.

“48 culprits who were arrested were involved in dacoity, robbery, car/motorcycle theft while 34 absconders were held during the same period,” he said adding complete challans of 198 cases have been sent to concerned apex courts.

Syed Mustafa Tanweer further said that ICT Police had launched a special campaign against drug sellers/bootleggers for the elimination of this menace from Capital. During this campaign, Islamabad Police have nabbed 27 accused and recovered 14.715-kilogram hashish, 4.898-kilogram heroin, 92 wine bottles from them. 37 accused were also held for having illegal weapons and recovered 33 pistols, two rifles, one Kalashnikov, and 397 rounds from them, the SSP maintained.