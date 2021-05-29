Nishtar Hospital needs stomach scanners for cancer patients

MULTAN: Pakistan Medical Association Friday demanded the government provide stomach scanners for cancer patients at Nishtar Hospital, Multan.

PMA president Prof Dr Masood Haraj extended his demand to south Punjab Health Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti during a meeting at his office and the secretary assured early provision of the scanners at the hospital. The PMA delegation comprising Dr Hajra Masood, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and Dr Waqar Niazi and others asked the health secretary for early approval of a residential tower of Nishtar Hospital, provision of residences to doctors and nurses, and special allowance for Multan doctors. Additional Secretary Admin South Punjab Tariq Mahmood and Additional Secretary Technical Dr Shahid Latif also attended the meeting. The health secretary said projects were underway for Nishtar Hospital. He said road repair of Nishtar Hospital and hostels, hard area allowance for Multan doctors would be released soon.

BZU to establish centre to promote translation ethics: The Bahauddin Zakariya University has decided to establish a Center of Translation and Trans-cultural Studies (CTS) to promote translation ethics and exchange of students among the Urud departments in Turkey, Iran, Egypt, United Kingdom and Germany. BZU vice chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi stated this concluding a two-day session of international webinar on Translation and Intercultural Studies. The webinar was hoisted by the BZU Department of Urdu to strengthen translation ethics. The VC said the BZU has been very keen to promote international linkages among Urdu departments world over. He said the webinar has made serious and strong recommendations and the varsity would have to make efforts to honour the recommendations of international scholars.

He said the BZU would sign Memorandum of Understanding for the exchange of students with and teachers for one or two semesters with Urdu Departments in Japanese, Turkish, Egyptian and British universities.

The VC said translation was a basic tool for preaching and spreading different religions in the world. He said now as they live in a global village, translation is one of the most important tools for intercultural studies and dialogue between people of different cultural identities. BZU Prof Dr Khawar Nawazish: 90 scholars from USA, UK, Canada, Germany, Denmark, Iran, Egypt, India and different cities of Pakistan attended the webinar. Soren Jeet Kaur, of India emphasized the need for mutual translation of local languages, saying this process would promote local languages. Sarabjit Singh Arora of Canada said translation was also an important tool in the advertising agency and keeping this aspect in mind, it is important to promote formal translation education. Punjabi writer Ijaz spoke on Punjabi language translations and tradition. Zahid Hassan shed light on the evolution of Punjabi translation. Abdul Basit Bhatti covered Seraiki translations of world fiction.

The seventh mini-session of the moot was on Verbal, Creative and Machine Translation, Issues and Discussions" in which Surender Kaur Jugpal, Hafiz Safwan Chauhan, Dr Safdar Rashid, Asim Bakhshi, Syed Kashif Raza of British South Asian Studies, Khan Aqib from Maharashtra India elaborated on the need and importance of machine translation. The eighth session was dedicated to "the comprehensive teaching and promotion of translation." The session discussed the performance, problems and suggestions of various translation agencies. In this session, Dr. Pervez Hoodbhai, Dr. Anwar Ahmed, Dr. Yousuf Kushk, Dr. Nasir Abbas Nair, Hourani Noorani, Farrukh Sohail Goendiz, Dr. Ghulam Ali and Dr. Sher Ali Khan spoke and covered the promotion of enlightenment. The ninth session discussed, "Translation: Theoretical, Applied and Comparative Studies".Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Dr. Basira Umbereen, Dr. Afzal Butt, Dr. Amir Sohail and Dr. Sher Ali Khan from Sialkot highlighted the theoretical discussions of translation and its practical aspects.