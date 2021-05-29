PSPA endeavouring for betterment of the poor: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) is endeavouring for the betterment of destitute and deserving strata of the society. Talking to the media at the Punjab Social Protection Authority office along with Vice Chairperson Jamal Nasir Cheema here on Thursday, she said the Bahimmat Buzurg Programme is a flagship programme of the PTI government which is providing dignified social protection to elderly persons, preferably females, above the age of 65. This programme has been started with Rs 2 billion and under this programme, needy senior citizens are getting a monthly stipend of Rs 2,000.

The special assistant said the Ehsaas Punjab Masawaat Programme is the first program of its kind to provide unconditional cash transfer to elderly transgender persons with the benefit amount of Rs 3,000 per month and an unconditional cash transfer to disabled transgender persons with the benefit amount of Rs 2,000 per month. She said low literacy rate is an important issue, but the Punjab Social Protection Authority is playing an important role in increasing the literacy rate through Zewar-e-Taleem Programme. She said the Zewar-e-Taleem Programme is a conditional cash transfer to girl students enrolled in public sector schools in 16 districts with low literacy rate. These girls are receiving Rs 1,000 per month in compliance with the 80% attendance requirement in schools. The purpose of this initiative is to improve girls’ enrolment and retention in schools, she said.

The SACM said that a gang in DG Khan tribal areas committed inhuman acts due to a longstanding enmity a few days ago. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, while taking timely action, formally convened a meeting of law-enforcement agencies and directed them to take legal action against the culprits. She said the government will not allow anyone to take the law into his own hands and play with human lives.

Replying to a question, Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the political dacoits with full determination and the government will not spare any kind of bandits and will eradicate them. She said the state looks after the national interests and not the political interests. All state institutions stand behind the government and “we are determined to bring these gangs to justice”. Whether it is a Chottoo gang or a Mottoo gang, everyone will be brought to justice, she said. To another question, the SACM said differences within the PML-N are visible. There are two distinct groups in the party that are fighting to capture the media screens and prove loyalties to their respective masters.

She said a friendly match is played to check the fitness of the players before the actual game. However, in the match against the opposition, all the PTI members stand united and fully support PM Imran Khan.