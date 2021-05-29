Pre-budget seminar: Minister stresses use of modern technology for growth

LAHORE:Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht has said use of modern technology is an important need of the hour for economic growth.

The Punjab government is ensuring the advancement of technology in the production sectors as well as in administrative matters. Technology is also being used to provide conducive environment to the business in the province.

Addressing a pre-budget consultative seminar on Digital Transformation and Economic Growth, he said use of automated systems for revenue was the continuation of digital transformation. The local labour force is being equipped with the state-of-the-art technology for work opportunities for them in international market. Further, additional

resources for skills development will be provided in the next budget. Use of technology is being ensured to increase productivity in the agricultural sector, he added.

The finance minister told the participants that the Punjab government improved provision of services in the province by using information technology while in future use of information technology will be increased to provide services in the field of education and health. He said the government was providing financial and technical assistance to the students graduating from universities and training institutes to start small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The IT industry and technology-related sectors are also included in it.

The minister pointed out that the scope of the Punjab government's Hunarmand programme for youth was also being expanded. The participants in the meeting included professionals from technical fields, industrialists, students of Suleman Dawood School of Business of LUMS and faculty members. The participants termed Punjab the most suitable province as the technical hub of Pakistan and stressed on the need to increase use of technology in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The speakers gave suggestions to the finance minister regarding the forthcoming budget. The minister expressed gratitude to Suleiman Dawood School of Business for organising the pre-budget seminar and welcomed the suggestions from the faculty members and students. He assured the input would include in the consultative process in future too.