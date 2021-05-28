4 militants killed in Quetta shootout

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces on Thursday shot and killed four members of Taliban in a shootout, a spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said. The fighting took place on the outskirts of Quetta, according to the CTD. The militants were from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. Acting on intelligence, officers seised explosives and weapons, the department said in a statement. The four, who were involved in multiple attacks in the past on security forces and civilians, were planning an attack on an important installation, it said.