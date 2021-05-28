close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
May 28, 2021

4 militants killed in Quetta shootout

National

A
Agencies
May 28, 2021

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces on Thursday shot and killed four members of Taliban in a shootout, a spokesman for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said. The fighting took place on the outskirts of Quetta, according to the CTD. The militants were from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan. Acting on intelligence, officers seised explosives and weapons, the department said in a statement. The four, who were involved in multiple attacks in the past on security forces and civilians, were planning an attack on an important installation, it said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan