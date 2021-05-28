Sherry slams govt for depriving three provinces of water

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman slammed the federal government for depriving three provinces of water and opening Tuansa-Panjnad Link Canal, saying it is alarming that PTI government has reopened the Taunsa-Panjnad Link Canal despite a vote-based (3-1) decision against its opening in IRSA meeting.

“Sindh is already facing water shortage of around 20% and depriving the province of its water share is unconstitutional and against all protocols,” she said in a series of tweets Thursday and also after submitting a calling attention notice in the Senate Secretariat. Sherry said according to reports, Pakistan’s water storage capacity is now only enough for 33 days as water inflows from Northern Areas have dropped by a massive 22%.

She said the UNDP stated that Pakistan will dry up by 2025 if no urgent action is taken today. In this period of extreme water scarcity in downstream provinces, the federal government has failed to ensure fair distribution of water and has deprived three provinces of their due share. She said depriving Sindh of its water share, especially in the crop season, will have a devastating impact on country’s economy. “Not only is the economy at stake but also the lives and livelihoods of countless farmers,” she added.