Fri May 28, 2021
PBC to get EVMs for polls: Fawad

National

 
May 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government would provide Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) to the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for its elections. Talking to a delegation of the PBC, he said the Council would be briefed about the electronic voting process along with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentarians Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Senator Barrister Ali Zafar.

