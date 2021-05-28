Man kills sister, injures mother for honour in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his sister and injured his mother for honour in Dagi Jadid in Pabbi Town on Thursday.

Nasreen, wife of Musharraf Din and resident of Dagi Jadid, in injured condition told the police that she along with her husband and daughter Ruqia were present at her home.

In the meantime, she said that her 30-year old son Ismail came and opened fire on her daughter, killing her on the spot.

The complainant said that she also sustained injuries in the firing while her husband escaped unhurt miraculously.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

The police said that the accused was suspicious of his sister having illicit relations with a man. They said that he had also shot and injured his sister a few days ago, for which she was taken to a hospital in Peshawar and remained there for a week for medical treatment.

However, he shot her dead soon after they came back from the hospital.