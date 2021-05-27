Justice Bhatti recommended for LHC CJ post

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday recommended the name of Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti for the post of the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice.Incumbent LHC CJ Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5.

CJP summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on June 10 to consider the nomination of Justice Bhatti as the new LHC CJ. Justice Bhatti became an additional LHC judge on March 12, 2011 and he will retire on March 7, 2024. Currently he is a senior puisne judge in the LHC. It is learnt that the JCP is also considering the elevation of two judges to the Supreme Court.

Presently, two seats are vacant. Justice Faisal Arab retired on November 4 while Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik on April 30. It is learnt that for the elevation to the SC, the judges would be selected from the Balochistan High Court and the Sindh High Court. The JCP will consider confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court today (Wednesday).