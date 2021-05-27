PM promises action against DG Khan dacoits

LAYYAH/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed action against dacoits in Dera Ghazi Khan, after a video of three kidnapped people went viral on social media, two of whom were brutally murdered on tape.

Addressing a launch ceremony in Layyah of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card, he said he was saddened to see poor people being killed in this barbaric manner. He said the Rangers have been given instructions to bring the perpetrators to book and provide all possible assistance to the police.

"Now these dacoits will not be spared. No one will be allowed to pester area residents any longer," he promised, adding that if needed a police checkpost will be established in the area.

The Ladi gang had abducted three people from the Taman Khosa area. A video that went viral Tuesday showed one being shot dead, while the limbs of the other were chopped off before he was killed by the ring leader, known as Khuda Baksh. All the while, his partner was filming the horrific events, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan said the government would encourage private sector in health initiatives to ensure cheap and affordable health facilities for all classes and said they will be provided state lands for establishing hospitals and other health facilities.

After his arrival at the Multan International Airport, he left for Layyah by helicopter. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and others accompanied him. The prime minister launched a number of development projects including a health insurance scheme for seven Punjab districts.

The prime minister said when he was 18, he visited the United Kingdom and found a welfare state where no law was being discriminated against anyone. The law was equal for all citizens including the prince or the queen. Health facilities were available for each citizen without discrimination. He then idealised establishing a welfare state in Pakistan.

The PM said his dream came true in terms of health cards. He said provision of health cards to citizens would ensure complete and free of cost health coverage which was unimaginable in the country’s history. He said that with the extension of facility of health cards to every family of Punjab, poor people would no longer have to worry to get medical treatment. Every family in these two divisions could now avail health treatment worth Rs720,000. They could get health facilities in all the public and private hospitals alike. As informed by the Punjab minister for Health, Rs300,000 additional amount could be given to the deserving families when required, he added.

The prime minister said the system of universal health coverage initiative is new for the people of Pakistan and stressed that they would have to keep vigilance. The Sehat Sahulat Cards would help end the health concerns of poor people. He stressed the need to encourage the private sector to fully participate in health initiatives. He said the government-owned lands could be offered to the private sector at affordable prices for the construction of hospitals and other health facilities, especially in the far flung areas of the country.

He said he wants every family in Punjab to have health cards. He said the country was burdened with huge debts in the past and they had to pay back these debts with interest causing further financial burden.