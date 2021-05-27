Peshawar admin demolishes shops

PESHAWAR: District administration on Wednesday demolished illegal constructions on Bara Road. A press release said the administration used heavy machinery and demolished 50 shops constructed illegally. A huge contingent of police was also present to avoid any untoward situation. These illegal establishments had been an impediment for the pedestrians since long. The administration has claimed that the operation would continue in all areas of the provincial capital. The pushcarts have occupied roads and are causing inconvenience to the passengers and motorists in several areas of Peshawar. Kohat Road, Nauthia, Ramdas bazaar and roads in several other areas remain crowded due to these pushcarts and poor traffic management. One can notice open manholes in several areas that may cause accidents.