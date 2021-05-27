Nine coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Nine more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Wednesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll soared to 1,063 in the district and 37 people tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said 1,761 people were tests for coronavirus in public and private sector hospitals during the same period. He said so far 18,976 patients had recovered from the disease and active cases in Faisalabad reached to 1,058. He said 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 135 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 53 at DHQ hospital and 35 as General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad. Moreover 631 patients have quarantined themselves at their homes.