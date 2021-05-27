KP NAB recovered Rs2,674.1m in three years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has recovered Rs2,674.1 million in last three years from convicted persons under sections 10 and 25 (B) of NAO-1999.

NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the performance of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially convictions made under Section 10 and under Section 25(B) of NAO-1999 during the year 2018 to 2021 at NAB Headquarters and attended by DG NAB-KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan through video link.

NAB chairman appreciated the performance of NAB-KP under the supervision of DG NAB-KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan. During the meeting Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan informed that during the year 2020, an amount of Rs2,026 million has been recovered from 11 convicted persons under Section 10 of NAO-1999.