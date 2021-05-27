close
Thu May 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

Janikhel elders end protest after officials accept demands

Peshawar

BANNU: The elders of Janikhel tribe ended their protest sit-in after the district administration accepted all their demands on Wednesday.

Muneeb, a resident of Hindikhel and a personnel of Frontier Corps in Balochistan, who had come on leave to his home, was martyred by militants a few days back.

Soon after the incident, the elders of Janikhel tribe led by Malik Moveez Khan and others staged a protest sit-in along with the body of the personnel at Mandi area in Janikhel and refused to bury the corpse.

