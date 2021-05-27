Tax relief sought for traders in budget

PESHAWAR: The Trade Alliance Federation has sent its own proposals to the Ministry of Finance for the federal budget for the new financial year.

In the recommendations sent by Ghulam Bilal Javed, the head of the Traders Alliance, has suggested that traders of Peshawar should be given up to 70 per cent rebate in all provincial and federal taxes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the tax relief should be given up to 50 per cent, adding the Federal Board of Revenue should also give 50 per cent relief in sales tax and income tax.

The Trade Alliance Federation head said 80 per cent relief should be given in all provincial taxes while small traders should be exempted from taxes.