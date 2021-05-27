close
Thu May 27, 2021
BR
Bureau report
May 27, 2021

Farewell hosted for outgoing ACS

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 27, 2021

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz on Wednesday hosted a farewell function in the honour of outgoing Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Shakeel Qadir.

Shakeel Qadir was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The farewell ceremony was held at the chief secretary’s office. It was attended by high-ranking government officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazim Niaz termed Shakeel Qadir as one of the most outstanding and competent officers and said that he performed his duties in various positions with utmost dedication.

