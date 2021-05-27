close
Thu May 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 27, 2021

Pension matters

Newspost

 
May 27, 2021

The present government has to seriously consider providing the much-needed financial relief to pensioners. It hasn’t increased the amount of pensions for the last three years, which has created a lot of problems for people. Instead of increasing the amount of pensions, the authorities earlier said that they might impose a tax on pension payments.

Our leaders need to understand that the prices of essential goods have increased significantly. They should increase the amount of pension so that retired people can make their ends meet.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost