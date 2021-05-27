Pension matters

The present government has to seriously consider providing the much-needed financial relief to pensioners. It hasn’t increased the amount of pensions for the last three years, which has created a lot of problems for people. Instead of increasing the amount of pensions, the authorities earlier said that they might impose a tax on pension payments.

Our leaders need to understand that the prices of essential goods have increased significantly. They should increase the amount of pension so that retired people can make their ends meet.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad