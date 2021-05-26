Buzdar takes notice of killings in DG Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG Police about murder of two persons by Ladi gang in D G Khan and directed to immediately arrest the criminals. He called chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Additional IG (South Punjab), Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), the head of the CTD, RPO and DPO D G Khan and high officials to Multan.