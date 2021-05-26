SNP unveils sweeping plans for independent Scotland

EDINBURGH: Decriminalising personal drug use, a land tax and prioritising the eradication of poverty would be considered if Scotland became independent, an SNP report has said.

The wide-ranging proposals from the Social Justice and Fairness Commission also include immigration reform with freedom of movement and a written constitution as a “crucial part of a renewed social contract” between the government and people of Scotland.

The group was commissioned by Nicola Sturgeon in 2019 and its report says it wants to offer a “blueprint to future governments” on key policy areas if Scotland was to break away from the UK.

Tackling poverty in Scotland should be “the single most important ambition that the government of an independent Scotland could seek to achieve”, according to the report. But it claims poverty in Scotland cannot be eradicated without Scottish independence, suggesting Holyrood can “just reduce or mitigate its effects”.

Looking at drug reform, the commission calls for a citizens’ assembly to study the potential for the decriminalisation of drugs for personal use. An independent commission featuring drug users and addicts should also be created to build consensus across political parties and wider society about the drug laws and policies of an independent country.

The commission backs trialling safe consumption rooms “with a view to expansion if it proves effective” as part of efforts to address Scotland’s drug deaths crisis.

Residential rehabilitation services must also be expanded, the report argues, “to ensure that this is a viable option available quickly to those who could benefit from that service”.

Calling for a “fairer, bespoke approach” to immigration in Scotland, the report argues the UK government’s “pernicious” drive to reduce migration and barriers to entry create insecurity and undermine communities. Instead, the report proposes allowing free movement, with visa schemes that benefit rural and remote areas at risk of depopulation, allowing asylum seekers to work and creating an independent agency to adjudicate on asylum applications.

On tax, the report supports widespread reform of the tax system, with more progressive taxation so higher earners pay more, as well as the greater use of taxes to address the climate emergency. It also backs a land value tax as part of a reformed property taxation system that could “remove our dependence on council tax, land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) and non-domestic rates”.

Exploring the issue of a universal basic income – a minimum income for everyone without means testing – the report says there are “significant potential advantages” but identifies “practical and complex issues” with the idea, as well as requiring much higher tax levels than exist currently.

Setting out plans for a “democratic renewal”, the report suggests “agreeing, defining and enshrining our shared values and goals” in a written constitution that sets out the responsibilities of any government.

The commission’s deputy convener, Neil Gray, said: “This report takes the first steps but now there is a need to delve deeply, to develop detail for practical implementation, and to build consensus.”

Responding to the report, Scottish Conservative housing spokesman, Miles Briggs, said: “The Scottish public deserve the SNP’s focus to be on our recovery from Covid, rather than talking up their plans for an independent Scotland.”