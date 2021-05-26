Academic staff demands increase in education budget

Islamabad:A meeting of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Islamabad Chapter was held here on Tuesday under the leadership of Dr. Saqlain.

The meeting was attended by all the elected members of Islamabad Chapter. Competent authority has been clearly informed by the teachers about the concerns regarding the education budget for the next financial year 2021-22. At present, all national universities, especially federal universities, are suffering from a lack of funding, which is making it difficult for universities to pay salaries to teachers and staff.

The real disadvantage of budget shortfalls lies in teachers 'salaries and students' in the form of increase in fees. In addition, numerous educational projects of the Higher Education Commission and universities have been shut down and are continuing.

Therefore, the FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter calls on the government to immediately increase the higher education budget significantly. At the same time, the FAPUASA Islamabad Chapter fully supports the long-standing demand of teachers across the country for immediate restoration of teachers' tax breaks.

In addition, this chapter points out that in view of the rising rate of inflation, the salaries of all teachers posted in the universities should be significantly increased, especially the salaries of teachers posted on the TTS system have not been increased for the last 5 years.