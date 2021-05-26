Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: A 40-year-old man died after becoming trapped inside a large statue of a dinosaur in a Barcelona suburb, Spanish police said on Tuesday. It is not clear why the man went inside the decorative stegosaurus located outside a disused cinema in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, but there is no suspicion of foul play, said a spokeswoman for the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra.