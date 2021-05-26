UET student selected for Google programme

LAHORE:A student from Computer Science Department of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Ghulam Ghous, has been selected by Google Summer of Code (GSoC) programme this year.

According to a press release, Google Summer of Code is a global programme focused on introducing students to open source software development. Ghulam Ghous (2018-CS-31) was selected under the project ‘Omnichannel Project: Live Chat Widget – Accessible Mode’ organised by Rocket.Chat. In the field of technology, this project is specially designed for the people with disabilities.