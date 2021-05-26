OPD services, elective surgeries resume in hospitals

LAHORE:Punjab Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has ordered for resuming elective surgeries in all teaching/specialised hospitals of the province except Mayo Hospital with effect from Tuesday.

The OPD services of four specialties - ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Dentistry - also resume. Earlier, the OPD services and elective surgeries were closed in the hospitals due to a surge in corona cases. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab, while chairing a meeting here Tuesday.

recover: Around 2,863,13 corona patients recovered in public sector hospitals while 942 patients recovered during the last 24 hours. This was disclosed by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Secretary Specialized Healthcare Punjab, here on Tuesday. He said 7,649 beds were reserved in all govt hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,514 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1,657 beds reserved in govt hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,192 beds were vacant so far.

The secretary said that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,327 beds in isolation wards of all govt hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,761 beds were vacant. However, 446 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt hospitals of Lahore and 370 beds are unoccupied.