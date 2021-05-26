Covid-19 claims six more lives, infects 1,209 others

The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,942 in the province.

As many as 23,124 patients were said to under treatment. Of them, 22,139 were in home isolation and 963 at hospitals. The condition of 903 patients was stated to be critical, including 70 shifted onto ventilators.

Another 1,209 cases emerged when 18,132 tests were conducted, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday in his daily report on the pandemic. He said the fatality rate remained at 1.6 per cent in the province, adding that 18,132 tests were conducted, and 1,209 people tested positive, which constituted a 6.7 per cent detection rate.

So far 4,009,891 tests have been conducted against which 311,749 people have been diagnosed as patients. Of them 91 per cent or 283,683 patients have recovered, including 1,273 overnight.

Of the 1,209 new cases, 452 have been detected in Karachi -- including 190 from District East, 82 from District Malir, 76 from District Central, 51 from District West, 49 from District South and four from District Korangi.

Hyderabad reported 116 cases, Sukkur 64, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad 35 each, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 31 each, Jacobad 30, Badin 27, Matiari 24, Ghotki and Tando Muhammad Khan 23 each, Kashmore 22, Kamber 14, Dadu 12, Larkana nine, Nausheroferoze eight, Jamshoro and Shikarpur seven each, Khairpur and Tando Allahyar Khan three each and Umerkot one. The cheif minister urged the people to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government.