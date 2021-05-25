close
Tue May 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
May 25, 2021

Five injured in Quetta blast

Top Story

I
INP
May 25, 2021

QUETTA: Five persons Monday sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Bashir Chowk on Qambrani Road in Quetta. The wounded included a security official and an eleven-year old child. Police said the explosive material was installed on the road. The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the incident place and collected evidences. Further investigations into the matter are ongoing. The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, while soon after the incident a large number of personnel of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) rushed to the site and started ascertaining the nature of the blast.

Latest News

More From Top Story