Ejaz Raza appointed as AJK Red Crescent Society chairman

MUZAFFARABAD, Azad Jammu and Kashmir: AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has appointed Muhammad Ejaz Raza as chairman AJK Red Crescent Society for a period of three years, said a notification issued here Monday.

Ejaz Raza had worked as chairman Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) besides serving on different key positions in National Banks and his appointment has been made in recognition of his services for the betterment of the region while working on key positions.

He belongs to a political family of AJK’s Mirpur city. His father late Ch. Ghulam Ahmad Raza had served as AJK Minister Education. His appointment has been made on the advice of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan.