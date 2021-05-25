close
Tue May 25, 2021
31,802 bikers fined for riding without helmets

Islamabad

Islamabad:The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 31,802 fine tickets to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

A police spokesman said that ITP is endeavoring to maintain exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. He said that 31,802 fine tickets were issued to motorcyclists driving their bikes without helmets.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has appreciated this performance and said that vigorous campaign of ITP had been launched as per directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ul Rehman to create awareness among citizens about traffic rules.

