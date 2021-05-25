PSL Players, broadcasters begin quarantine for Abu Dhabi-leg

PSL file photo

LAHORE: The players, franchise management as well as broadcast crew have begun two-day quarantine ahead of their departure for the second part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

Local team players, coaches, officials, support staff continue to check in hotels in Lahore and Karachi. After reaching the hotel, corona testing of all the people will be done in their rooms.

According to sources, players, staff members, as well as broadcasting crew, began their two-day quarantine in five-star hotels in Karachi and Lahore. According to sources, the board officials are expected to get visa clearance by Tuesday (today), after which the schedule of PSL matches will be officially be announced.

As per PCBâ€™s protocols, all the individuals will also have to go through a seven-day quarantine period after landing in Abu Dhabi where they will be tested three more times for Covid-19 before the start of the competition.

A group of 10 Sri Lankan players have got special permission to come to Pakistan to participate in Pakistan Super League 6. According to an official, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed 10 Sri Lankan players to come to Pakistan to participate in the PSL. The PCB had applied to the CAA to allow Sri Lankan players. The Sri Lankan players will leave for the UAE after completing vaccination and quarantine in Pakistan.