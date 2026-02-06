King Charles faces uncomfortable moment during public appearance

King Charles faced an awkward moment during his latest public appearance.

On Thursday, the King and Queen visited the village of Dedham near Colchester, where in an unexpected moment Charles was heckled over ex-Prince Andrew's links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Following their visit to a historic 15th-century pub, the royal couple met well-wishers during the walkabout. However, a man In the crowd shouted questions about Charles' brother Andrew.

Witnesses revealed that a heckler called out, "Charles, Charles, have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?"

It is pertinent to mention that police officers quickly intervened and escorted the man away from the area.

Furthermore, a reporter also attempted to raise questions about Epstein files, but Charles chose not to respond.

This comes amid renewed controversy about ex-Prince Andrew's past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

As reported by Mirror, local residents described the event as "nice and casual really for a village event – obviously high security."

"I think it’s pointless really as what Andrew’s done is what Andrew’s done, it’s not what King Charles has done is it? He’s his own person. they’ve taken the HRH off of Andrew, What else can they do?" they said about the incident.