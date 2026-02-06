SZA set to headline Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 party after Grammy win

SZA is set to take the stage at Fanatics’ Super Bowl 2026 bash, fresh off her latest Grammy win.

The singer will join an already star-packed lineup at Michael Rubin’s annual invite-only event, with Nelly and Ashanti also confirmed as performers, per Page Six.

Cardi B is likewise expected to hit the stage, as previously reported. Organisers have kept details tightly under wraps, and additional surprise acts are still expected to be announced.

SZA’s appearance comes just days after she won a Grammy for her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, Luther.

Cardi B’s performance also follows recent headlines surrounding her personal life. After being spotted cheering on her boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, at the AFC Championship Game, sources told Page Six she was planning to travel to San Francisco for Rubin’s over-the-top Super Bowl celebration.

While it remains unclear whether Diggs will attend the party, insiders say Patriots owner Robert Kraft is expected to make a memorable appearance during Cardi B’s set. Kraft previously joined the rapper onstage at the Fanatics party in 2019, a moment that later circulated widely on social media.

Rubin’s Super Bowl bash has become known for its all-star musical performances. Past years have featured appearances by Travis Scott, Post Malone, Doja Cat, The Chainsmokers, Ice Spice, A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, The Kid LAROI, Ciara, Sexyy Red, and more.