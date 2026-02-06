King Charles is worried Andrew might get ‘too comfortable’ in new home

King Charles is worried Andrew Mountbatten Windsor might be too comfortable at his temporary accommodation.

His Majesty, who vacated his younger brother from the Royal Lodge this week and transported him to Wood Farm in Sandringham overnight, is apprehensive of the future.

A source told The Sun: “They’ve been told they don’t have to serve Andrew or work for him if they feel uncomfortable

“There is already quite a list saying no thanks. There is understandably a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah.

“But there is also a worry that once he gets comfortable at Wood Farm while Marsh Farm is being finished, they will never get him out again.”

Another source said: “People who have been with him for years are off. It will likely be a skeleton staff at best.

“It’s possible for the first time in his life he will have to open the front door to people himself.”