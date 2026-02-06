Maddison Beer admits why social media is ‘upsetting’ for her

Maddison Beer is opening up about her relationship with social media

The 26-year-old tells PEOPLE that digital sites make her anxious and drop her confidence down.

"My relationship with social media is really poor," explained Beer. "I feel like I’m constantly anxious and feeling like I want to delete all my social media."

"It’s something I actually struggle with weekly, where I will have a thought: I don’t want to participate in any of that stuff anymore. Then I’ll go on TikTok, and I’ll see someone post a video crying about how much they love me and how excited they are for my tour. Okay, obviously this is what I would love to only ever see, positive, nice things like that," she continued.

"The reality is that’s not the truth, and I will always see a video that’s a hate video or some nasty tweet or whatever it is."

"Most girls my age are on TikTok and able to scroll and [have] it not be an issue," she said. "I have to sit and be worried that I’m going to see a f---ing mean video about myself. Obviously, it’s not the biggest issue in the world, but it still is something that’s hard, and it’s upsetting."