Prince Harry says 'yes please' as Meghan treats him with 'As Ever' chocolate

Meghan Markle is extending a sweet treat to Prince Harry ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her social media on Thursday to share an adorable video of Prince Harry cherishing chocolates from 'As Ever's new collection.

In the video, Meghan walks upto Harry with a tray full of chocolates as he is sitting in his study. Upon looking at the Duchess, Harry excitedly grabs one of the chocolates as he says,"Yes please.'

Meghan then giggles before handing over the chocolat bar to her husband

The Duchess of Sussex has announced special gifts for loved ones on the holiday as markets her lifestyle bran, As Ever.

The Duchess also shared a photo of herself with red balloons as she marked the occasion. The mother-of-two, however, kept her face hidden.

‘The As Ever’ page captioned the photo: “A sweet surprise!”

“Shop the Limited Edition Sweetheart Bundle featuring our Signature As ever x @compartes Chocolate Collection paired with our Raspberry and Strawberry Spreads in Keepsake Packaging - just in time for Valentine's Day.

“A gift for yourself, or the one you love,” the caption noted.







