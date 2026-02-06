Alan Ritchson looks for films where heroes reach to 'brink of death'

Alan Ritchson shares what movies he prefers as an actor

Alan Ritchson has a history of portraying characters who often find themselves in situations that push them to the brink.



He now reveals he chose such roles intentionally. War Machine, an upcoming Netflix film billed as a high-octane thriller, is the latest example. "I liked to take protagonists who are right to the brink of death."

So, it's expected that the characters he didn't like are the opposite of that, as he explains, "I have no interest in playing characters that feel at all invincible, safe, clean.”

Despite his hunger for playing action-packed roles, Ritchson admits his high-octane stunts in War Machine had him super-tired.

“I'm gonna level with you real quick: I am the most tired I've ever been,” the actor tells People. “This is a tough one!”

In addition to Ritchson, War Machine stars Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Jai Courtney, Esai Morales, Keiynan Lonsdale and Daniel Webber.

The film's synopsis reads, "It centers on 'the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection,' per a Netflix synopsis, which ends ominously, “An elite team’s training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat.”

War Machine debuts on Netflix March 6.