Shamed Andrew is told to make ‘right choice’ amid Epstein pressure

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is asked to decide his own fate amid life in exile.

The former Duke of York, who has been scandalously associated to sex offender and financier, late Jeffrey Epstein, it reminded it is upon his morals to decide the right thing.

Speaking about the potential future, expert Russell Myers tells Mirror: “Banished to Sandringham, stripped of his titles, honours and forced to give up the last crumb of status by being evicted from his Royal Lodge mansion, Andrew has nothing left. Yet there is a feeling inside the palace that the story is not over. How can it be?”

He adds: “The calls for Andrew to hand himself over to US investigators as a witness to Epstein’s crimes will continue to grow. Far from the King dragging him over to America himself, it must be left up to Andrew's conscience to do the right thing.”

“But the case remains, a life lived for his own personal gain, where status and money mattered above all else, why would he now have a change of heart,” notes the expert.

The former Duke of York has finally packed up and moved on but his change of address is doing little to quiet the noise around him.

After months of whispers, he has vacated Royal Lodge and taken up residence at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate, where he’ll stay until nearby Marsh Farm is prepared.

The relocation, however, hasn’t gone down smoothly with everyone in the area.

Visitors and locals alike have been quick to voice their disbelief at the arrangement, questioning why the King’s troubled brother is being housed on a royal estate at all.

The property has reportedly been given a security heavy makeover, including the installation of a towering six foot fence to replace the original wire barrier.