Angelina Jolie sparks health concerns as Brad Pitt lawsuit refuses to end

Angelina Jolie is reportedly struggling as legal war with ex-husband Brad Pitt continues.

As per Radar Online, the Oscar-winning actress appeared visibly frail during her recent humanitarian visit.

The source said, "Angie is exhausted and clearly not taking care of herself. The stress never stops, and it's catching up with her in a very visible way."

Despite their divorce being finalized in December 2024, the ex-couple remain locked in bitter dispute over their French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Jolie is said to be struggling to maintain the weight, despite encouragement from her children. The source said, "Angie's been trying to eat more, but when she's really stressed out, her appetite is nonexistent."

"She's still under 100 pounds," they added.

An insider warned that the legal costs and prolonged court proceedings are constant source of anxiety for Jolie. "The legal bills are enormous. Angie's not without work, but the debts are piling up and that kind of stress is incredibly hard on the body," thee source said.

They added, "The sheer scale of stress she's enduring is not good for someone with her health history."

Furthermore, Angelina Jolie's friends are also said to be concerned, worrying that she may not slow down until her body forces her to take a step back.

"It's obvious she needs a break. But knowing Angie, people worry that she won't slow down until her body forces her to," an insider said.