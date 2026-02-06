Shamed Andrew turned ‘like zoo animal’ when Queen Elizabeth II rejected his plea

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor wanted to leave his position with the Royal after shocking command from Queen Elizabeth II.

The former prince wanted to ‘abdicate’ when his mother asked that his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie should find a job outside the Royal institution.

Andrew spoke about this with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, via messages.

The 2011 communication says that the King's brother was "like a zoo animal" in the royal brood - with "no way... for him to thrive"

Epstein was later found messaging somebody named Melanie about Andrew’s anger at the situation.

One message reads: "Stuff bad for A's girls. Got royal protection taken away. Queen said np royal list, get a job. "S has a specific question for you. A is sad and frustrated. Considering abdication but he's like a zoo."

The former Duke of York has finally packed up and moved on but his change of address is doing little to quiet the noise around him.

After months of whispers, he has vacated Royal Lodge and taken up residence at Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate, where he’ll stay until nearby Marsh Farm is prepared.

The relocation, however, hasn’t gone down smoothly with everyone in the area.

Visitors and locals alike have been quick to voice their disbelief at the arrangement, questioning why the King’s troubled brother is being housed on a royal estate at all.

The property has reportedly been given a security heavy makeover, including the installation of a towering six foot fence to replace the original wire barrier.