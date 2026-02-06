Photo: 'Bridgerton' star Luke Thompson addresses what sets season 4 apart

Luke Thompson recently answered a rare query about Bridgerton season 4.

In a new chat with Vogue Magazine, Luke Thompson was asked what feels most fundamentally different about season four of Bridgerton compared to the first three.

The actor, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, suggested the upcoming chapter will open up the world of the show in a more grounded and layered way.

“I think it’s wonderful that we get an upstairs/downstairs element for the first time,” Thompson began, pointing to how season four will explore different social perspectives beyond the glittering high society the show is known for.

The actor also addressed how shifting the focus away from only the wealthy and powerful adds emotional depth to the story and helps balance the series' fantasy with a more realistic edge.

“So far, the world of Bridgerton has maybe felt more fantastical because you see the rich and popular side of society, and it looks stunning, and there’s drama. But exploring a different version [now] grounds it. So hopefully the universe is expanding.”

Reflecting on how this thematic shift mirrors the central romance of the season, Thompson explained that the emotional arc of the couple is rooted in balancing dream-like romance with real-world challenges.

“Maybe it’s got a few more roots now. And it’s perfect that this happens in the season where the couple’s whole question is: How do you bring love down to earth? Falling in love is a mixture of fantasy and reality,” he continued.

Before wrapping up, Thompson added that this contrast between imagination and realism sits at the heart of the season’s storytelling.

“It’s where fantasy and reality meet. So it’s a great symbol.”