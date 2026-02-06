Teacher charged in ex-student romance hours after graduation

A Nebraska high school teacher is facing up to 20 years in prison after authorities say he began a relationship with a former student just weeks after she graduated - violating a state law meant to protect teens from staff misconduct.

According to KOLN, Cody Pester, a sixth-grade teacher and wrestling coach at Palmyra High School, allegedly started sending flirty messages to the student, 18, on the very day she graduated in May.

By July, the exchanges had turned sexual, according to police documents obtained by KOLN.

Investigators say the pair exchanged more than 13,000 messages, many romantic in nature. Pester later admitted they had sex at least six times in July alone.

While the young woman was above Nebraska’s age of consent and no longer a student, state law bars school employees from having sexual contact with students for 90 days after graduation.

Pester has been charged with sexual abuse and could face up to two decades behind bars if convicted. Authorities say he has no prior criminal record.

The relationship came to light in December after someone tipped off police. It remains unclear who made the report.

The former student told investigators she knew Pester from her time as an athlete, when he coached wrestling.

By the time of his arrest, Pester had already been removed from the classroom and barred from leading any after-school activities.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.