Govt patronising mafias: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday said the government is not only guilty of mismanaging the economy and causing sky-rocketing inflation, but also giving carte blanche to the multitude of mafias he calls his political party. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was imposed on the country, and he was destroying the economy.

“Ineptitude on display over the past three years has destroyed the economic, social, and political fabric of Pakistan,” he said in a statement.

Bilawal claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will flee the country like former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Shaukat Aziz.

“It is clear that the prime minister will soon join his predecessors Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz in living a lavish lifestyle abroad after bringing about a complete fiscal default to the country,” he said.

Bilawal said the only thing driving Imran Khan is his unbridled desire for power as he doesn’t care about the will of the people as was evidenced by the widespread rigging that brought him here.

The PPP chairman said if Prime Minister Imran Khan has even an iota of care for the well-being of the masses he has no option but tendering an unconditional apology to all Pakistanis for bringing the country to ruin.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the entire world, and Pakistan is no an exception, however the way the PTI led federal government have used the pandemic as an excuse to gut social protections, ruin the economy, deflect responsibility, and persecute the opposition, shows the lengths that they will go to hold onto power.

The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan seriously lacks any sense as to how the country should be governed. “The fact that Pakistan’s poverty levels have skyrocketed, with numbers inching towards 50 percent, it would seem like Imran Khan is trying his level best to reincarnate the years of his political mentor, the dictator Pervez Musharraf. Those policies took us down a path of absolute ruin, and Imran Khan and his government have once again set us down that path,” he said. Bilawal said the only viable option for Pakistan is for the prime minister to resign.