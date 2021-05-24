Woman killed in road accident

HARIPUR: A woman was killed while three persons sustained injuries when a Suzuki High roof plunged into roadside ditch near Mang village on Khanpur Road on Sunday.

Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that a Suzuki Highroof No ID 178 was on its way to Abbottabad from Rawalpindi when the driver lost control over the wheels due to reckless driving and the vehicle fell into the roadside gorge. As a result, a woman identified as Nadia Bibi, resident of Havelian, died on the spot.