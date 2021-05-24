Picture gallery set up at Harappa Museum

LAHORE:A picture gallery of prominent figures of Sahiwal from different fields has been established at Harappa Museum.

According to a spokesman of Tourism and Archaeology Department (TAD), pictures of celebrities like Ahmed Khan Kharal (freedom fighter), Tariq Aziz (Neelam Ghar fame Artist), Mushtaq Ahmed (cricketer), Munir Niazi ( poet), Manzoor Ellahi (cricketer), Amjad Majeed ( poet), Mehdi Hassan (singer) and others have been placed to pay homage to heroes and let younger generation know about their work. TAD Secretary Ehsan Bhutta visited Harappa Museum to the gallery, said the spokesman.

Excavation history of ancient site of Harappa civilisation has also been displayed at newly inaugurated auditorium. TAD secretary directed the Communications and Works SDO to complete all minor works including electricity connections. He showed his displeasure on rubble of construction material and ordered its removal within 10 days. He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority Sahiwal to utilise funds approved for beautification of Harappa Auditorium.

“Plantation of the site should be completed as soon as possible", he said. He directed the Archaeology director general to ensure installation of air-conditioners and sound system at the auditorium. He was briefed by the officials concerned that tenders of air-conditioning and sound system are under process in Archaeology Directorate. Ehsan Bhutta visited Tourists Information Centre (TIC) under TDCP. He was happy to see that beautiful posters have been framed and placed in gallery outside TIC. "Arrange a seminar for students of university and schools in June to educate them about importance of history of Indus Valley Civilization", he said.