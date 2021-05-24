Girl kidnapped five days ago recovered from Edhi Centre

LAHORE:A 14-year-old girl kidnapped by three persons including a woman from Johar Town area five days back has been recovered by her parents from Edhi Centre Green Town a day ago.

Victim Shazia of Samsani Road Johar Town told The News her neighbour Tahira Bibi introduced her to a boy, Usman, at her place six months ago. She used to call her at her place or give her cellphone to her to talk to Usman.

On May 18, Tahira called her and handed over her to Usman and his accomplice Javed. Usman took her to Javed’s place where both beat her up upon raising hue and cry. Usman put her on his bike and started wandering the roads. Usman spotted the police, dropped her alongside the road and rode away from the scene. She did not know the road or the area where she was dropped.

Meanwhile, a cop approached her and took her to his house. He advised her to shut her mouth before her admission to the Edhi Centre Green Town. Upon being asked, she told the Edhi administration that she had no one to know here in the city.

On the other hand, Shazia’s mother along with other women managed to catch culprit Usman and handed over him to Johar Town police the very next day. Usman’s accomplice Javed was also caught but released. Johar Town police registered a case against unknown accused on the complaint of the girl’s father Muhammad Hussain.

Hussain accused investigation officer SI Yaseen of getting Rs15,000 in two installments and a free dinner costing Rs2,000. He alleged that Moharrar Operations Wing also received Rs3,000 to mistreat culprit Usman.

When contacted, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said he would look into the case and hold the responsible accountable if found guilty.