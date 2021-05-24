Man dies after eating ‘poisonous shawarma’

LAHORE:A 27-year-old man allegedly died after eating poisonous shawarma here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Rasheed, 26, a resident of Garhi Shahu. Bilal’s condition went critical after consuming shawarma he had bought from Taxali area. He was shifted to Mayo Hospital where he died. Body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. Bilal Rashid was the only brother of five sisters.

SPEEDING CAR CRUSHES MAN: A 45-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding car near Jubilee Town Chung on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Shahbaz, a resident of Punjab Society. The accused car driver sped away from the scene. Police removed the body to morgue.

THREE INJURED IN FIGHT: Three persons were injured during a fight in Saranwala village Su-e-Asal on Sunday, over not giving passage to pass through. Sticks and axes were used freely during the fight. Among the injured is 28-year-old school principal Ashfaq while his two brothers Ishtiaq and Dilshad were also injured. Edhi volunteers transported the injured to the hospital.

TWO ROBBERS ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ENCOUNTER: Two robbers were arrested after an alleged police encounter in Islampura area on Sunday.

The Dolphin Squad patrolling in Islampura spotted two robbers fleeing after attacking a citizen on Corporation Chowk, Outfall Road. The cops chased and arrested both the robbers of whom one was shifted to a local hospital due to injuries.

188 CALLS RECEIVED ON 15: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all 188 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked more than three lakh and 64 thousand motor bikes, 339 vehicles and more than 03 lakh and 71 thousand persons. As many as 388 motor bikes and 04 vehicles were impounded and 257 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.

52 POs ARRESTED: Dera Ghazi Khan District police arrested 52 proclaimed offenders and accused involved in various crimes during the last thirty days. Police registered 50 cases against illegal weapons, five cases against gamblers.

Police performance: Qila Gujar Singh District Police Lines's weekly performance report was released on Sunday. More than 100 platoons were dispatched daily to key security points, including protests demonstrations in various parts of the City. Corona vaccination of police personnel is going on at THQ Hospital in Police Lines. So far, more than 02,500 officers and personnel have been vaccinated. Judicial Wing produced 3,550 accused from Lahore district and 55 accused from other districts safely in various courts. The second phase of recruitment on vacancies of Class IV has been started. The vacancies of deputy messenger, Khakrob, barber, Langri, Mashki, Dhobi and painter are being filled.

In the second phase, practical examinations and interviews are being conducted.

Man falls in Ravi: A man was feared dead after falling in River Ravi near Tallat Park Babu Sabu on Sunday. Upon being informed, the rescue divers rushed to the spot and started search for the man. It was also being ascertained as to how the man fell in the river. Search operation will be restarted on Monday (today) in a broad daylight.

Nominated accused in Myra murder case arrested: Police Sunday arrested nominated accused in Myra Zulfiqar murder case.

Accused Zahir Jadoon along with his brother and cousin came to the police station to join investigation. The accused was on interim bail till May 27. Myra Zulfiqar was killed in Defence area on May 3.