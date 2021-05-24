Schools reopen in 16 dists today

LAHORE:All public and private schools in only 16 districts of Punjab will reopen from Monday (today).

The schools in Bahawalnagar, Chakwal, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Sialkot and Vehari districts will reopen for four days a week staggering two days attendance of each child which means the schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50pc attendance each day.

The decision to reopen schools in these districts was taken in May 18 meeting of the NCOC. The next meeting of NCOC will decide about reopening of schools in rest of the districts in its next meeting.