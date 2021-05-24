close
Mon May 24, 2021
Xinhua
May 24, 2021

Thousands flee volcanic eruption in DR Congo

World

KINSHASA: Around 3,000 people fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)'s eastern city of Goma for neighbouring Rwanda on Sunday as lava from a volcanic eruption reached the airport of the city. The evacuation plan for Goma has been activated, said government spokesman Patrick Muyaya after an emergency government meeting to discuss the situation.

