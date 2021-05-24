South Sudanese doctor killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Juba: A South Sudanese doctor was murdered in the northern, oil-rich Unity state, and colleagues threatened on Sunday to go on strike if those responsible are not found.
On Sunday, a statement released by The South Sudan Doctors’ Union (SSDU), said it was "deeply saddened on the killing of our member, Dr. Louis Edward Saleh in Ganyiel village in Unity State."