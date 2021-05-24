close
Mon May 24, 2021
AFP
May 24, 2021

South Sudanese doctor killed

World

AFP
May 24, 2021

Juba: A South Sudanese doctor was murdered in the northern, oil-rich Unity state, and colleagues threatened on Sunday to go on strike if those responsible are not found.

On Sunday, a statement released by The South Sudan Doctors’ Union (SSDU), said it was "deeply saddened on the killing of our member, Dr. Louis Edward Saleh in Ganyiel village in Unity State."

