Mon May 24, 2021
Italian cable car accident kills 13 people

World

Rome: Thirteen people died and two children were seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car slammed into the side of a mountain in northern Italy, emergency services said. The toll could rise further from the accident in Stresa, a resort town on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Italy’s Piedmont region, the Alpine rescue service said on Twitter.

