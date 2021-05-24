PTI wants Minhas to devise tough law and order strategy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have voiced their concerns over street crimes, drug trafficking and robberies allegedly being on the rise in the Clifton and Defence neighbourhoods. In a meeting with Karachi’s new police chief, they called for a tough strategy to maintain law and order in the city.

PTI Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman, MPA Shahzad Qureshi, Rabia Azfar and others met Additional IGP Imran Yaqoob Minhas at his office to convey their concerns. The meeting focused on street crime, drug trafficking and other issues, including child protection.

Minhas told the meeting about the steps taken to curb crimes in the city. The PTI leaders also demanded the chief justice to take suo motu notice against drug trafficking and street crime. Meanwhile, MPA Qureshi expressed sorrow over the death of Awami National Party leader Begum Naseem Wali. He censured the Israeli army for firing on unarmed Muslims at Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling for the UN to take notice of Israel’s violence against Muslims.

He said that Israel had made it difficult for Palestinians to pray and fast even on the great nights of the holy month of Ramazan.